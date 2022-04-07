This Sold-Out Arousal Gel Is Finally Back In Stock & It’s Orgasmic

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
If you're a fan of finishing fast and gasp-worthy orgasms, you're going to want to hear this: Unbound's long-awaited restock of its stimulating Jolt Gel is here. The brand famous for sending thousands of vibrators to congress and for its deliciously sensual (R29-editor fave) sex toys first launched the Jolt Gel almost a year ago but completely sold out of it by November. After three months of fans begging for them to bring it back, Unbound restocked it in March and has already sold over 2,000 units in just three weeks. If you have yet to try out an arousal serum of any kind (we highly recommend it!), this is a great opportunity to add it to your arsenal. It also comes included in two kits, either with Unbound's insanely good or wand vibrator.
Expect powerful sensations — but nothing overwhelming — from this arousing gel with quality ingredients that increase blood flow to your *ahem* desired area. Next? Enjoy a warm, tingly sensation that will drive you straight to the finish line in no time. The water-based gel works perfectly with toys and lube and can be used solo or with a partner. Trust us, you only need a small amount, so the 1oz bottle will last quite a long while.
My fave lube product is back and I bought two this time; use it in nearly every sexy session.
Unbound reviewer
With a near-perfect rating and almost 700 reviews, Unbound fans go crazy over the Jolt Gel. Before it returned, some reviewers said they were "chomping at the bits to get my hands on a bottle of this gel." Now, they celebrate its return, proclaiming "hallelujah, it is back in stock!" and that they "bought two this time." It's your turn to get this now-back-in-stock arousal gel into your collection before it's all gone again.
WHHHHHHHYYYYYYYYY as a 31 year old woman am I only hearing about this stuff now? It feels warm, but also icy? But not too much of either? This stuff is really the cherry on top of sex.
Unbound reviewer
