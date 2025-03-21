You Can Finally Shop This Beloved Australian Sunscreen In The U.S.

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For as long as a global beauty ecosystem has existed (so, like, for a long time), there’s been a red-hot beauty brand (usually skincare) that Americans clamor to get their hands on at any cost. In the decade I’ve worked in beauty, I’ve seen editors smuggle various international lotions and potions stateside to eager beauty obsessives; — France’s iconic Bioderma micellar water (now available at Amazon, Target, and other major retailers), Japan’s Hada Labo hydrating essence, and more recently, Australia’s Ultra Violette sunscreen.
What’s the Ultra Violette hype that has us bribing friends going Down Under to stash tubes in their checked bags? For starters, the Aussies know their sunscreen — they kind of have to. Australia gets some of the highest UV exposure on Earth (without getting too science-y, it has to do with the continent’s proximity to the equator, positioning it closer to the sun, especially during summer). As such, Australian SPF is subject to stricter regulations and testing than in the U.S. The result? High-quality sunscreen you can trust.
But that doesn’t mean serious sunscreen can’t also be fun and luxurious— something Ultra Violette founders (and beauty industry veterans) Ava Matthews and Bec Jefferd were keenly aware of. Their vision: an assortment of sunscreen formulations that feel more like your beloved skincare essentials. From hydrating (but never greasy) Supreme Screen to the soft-matte Velvet Screen (my pick of the bunch), Ultra Violette had something for everyone — and now, everyone can shop the brand online and in-store nationwide at Sephora. Below, our beauty editors wax poetic about the UV formulas they’re stocking up on.
"Australian sunscreen formulas and textures are unlike anything I’ve ever come across. Aside from Fave Fluid (which sadly isn’t available in the US yet) one of my absolute favorites is the Supreme Screen SPF 50 Facial Sunscreen Moisturizer and Primer. The abundance of five-star reviews speaks for itself. It’s so featherlight that it feels like I’m wearing nothing at all— great for my oily skin. It sinks in quickly and leaves behind just a hint of dewiness, making my complexion look healthy and radiant. I’m on the receiving end of compliments whenever I wear it — I even dab a little on my lips because it doesn’t leave that unpleasant bitter taste or smell. I’ve gone through countless tubes and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"I’m very picky about my SPFs, so when I find one I like, I stick with it. That’s exactly happened with Ultra Violette’s Supreme Screen — I’ve been using it every day since picking it up last year. It’s creamy, moisturizing, and perfect for my dry skin, thanks to squalane and pentavitin, which lock in hydration.. On hot summer days, I skip moisturizer entirely and use this alone — it leaves a soft, satin finish with no white cast or pilling. Plus, I love that it protects from both UVA and UVB rays. The Aussies just know what they’re doing with sun defense!" — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"Velvet Screen has officially ruined me for sunscreen, possibly forever. Many products claim to lend filter-like effects to skin, but only few actually deliver — this one does, with the bonus of SPF 50. I have oily, acne-prone skin, and not only did this not piss off my complexion, but it actually felt really nice on – no drying or pilling, like other shine-absorbing SPFs I’ve tried. Velvet Screen looks great solo and doubles as an excellent makeup primer, leaving my skin softly matte, not flat(te). I can’t believe I’m saying this after only a few weeks of testing, but if I could only use one face sunscreen for the rest of my life, it would probably be this one." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"This SPF lip balm came in second place after testing a long list of contenders. The texture is akin to a juicy gloss, but once it’s absorbed, it transforms into a sheer, silky finish that feels weightless rather than gloopy. I often compare it to Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly — but with the added bonus of SPF 50. The slightly noticeable taste is a minor drawback, but I’m willing to overlook it for the beautiful tint and the lasting moisture it delivers long after the product wears off." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"I’ve avoided mineral sunscreens for years because most leave a heavy, chalky residue that’s impossible to blend. But this one is a game-changer. The texture is unbelievably lightweight — more like a serum than a sunscreen — and it absorbs in seconds without the need for excessive rubbing (which usually just ends up removing the product). With a hint of tint that subtly blurs skin imperfections, it works like a soft-focus filter with a naturally radiant result. It’s so good that I actually look forward to putting it on. In fact, it has replaced Fave Fluid as my ultimate go-to." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"I’m not super picky about the sunscreen I use below the neck, especially since I go through them so quickly living in Florida. Vibrant Screen felt more like an expensive body lotion than SPF, and I’m not surprised it’s already out of stock at Sephora. Alongside chemical UV filters, this sweat- and water-resistant formula is loaded with aloe vera and vitamin E to nourish and soothe skin, making reapplication a joy. I tan easily—which is a good litmus test for sunscreen — and this kept me protected (and the same shade of olive-tan) pre- and post-application. What more could I want from an SPF?" — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
