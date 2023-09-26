Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale Has Our Favorite Skin Care & Makeup Up To 40% Off

Take it from someone who worked behind an Ulta Beauty cash register for two years — no one throws extravagant sale events quite like the store. Riding the coattails of the 21 Days Of Beauty, the Fall Haul sale is for everyone who prefers drugstore makeup, skin care, and body care. From now through September 30, get up to 40% off literally so many brands — whether it's buy-one-get-one-50%-off Colourpop, buy-two-get-one-free NYX Makeup, or 20% off CeraVe moisturizers.
It can be overwhelming when you've got so many affordable options to choose from (we know the struggle). We've made the process a little easier by picking our top picks, our beloved buys, the products we swear by or are curious about, so the only thing you gotta do is add to cart. If trusting the words of several seasoned shopping writers is a little hard, then at the very least, trust me — an ex-lead cashier at Ulta Beauty in East Brunswick, New Jersey, from 2018 to 2020.
Included among these top picks are some of the R29 Shopping team's absolute favorites: CeraVe's top-reviewed eye cream, Tik-Tok-famous Baby Foot peel, a makeup-wipe-addict's favorite by Aveeno, and so much more. Of course, this is only a fraction of what this limited-time supersale has to offer — we'd suggest joining us in our favorite hobby: scrolling. It's well worth it. Especially because there's free shipping when you buy $35 or more.
"While I'm always on the hunt for my holy grail beauty product, this CeraVe one comes pretty close to a dream eye cream. I'm lucky that dark circles and wrinkles haven't been an issue for me (yet), so I mostly look for something that will hydrate without feeling too greasy. In that sense, CeraVe passed with flying colors." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer
"Colder weather is here, which means the dry air from both the inside and the outside of my apartment triggers my psoriasis. Waking up to dry patches on your eyelid and across your forehead is never fun, and I have yet to find my holy-grail moisturizer that will make them completely go away (or at the very least, relax for a while). Since this Avène one has incredible reviews from fellow sufferers and it's on sale, I figured it's the sign I need to get it!" —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"I have yet to find a makeup setting spray that I absolutely love. But my eye has been on this Morphe option, and its 4.5-star rating from over 3,000 Ulta shoppers has convinced me to give it a go. (The $10 discount on the large bottle is also a motivator to cart it up right now.)" —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"The entire Colourpop brand has a buy-one-get-one-50%-off sale going on that every makeup lover needs to jump to ASAP. I've been a Colourpop fan since before it made it to retail stores, and I was there when the Ulta store I worked at got the display for the first time — I went insane. Whether it's the pigmented and blendable shadows or literally anything else, I couldn't recommend this brand enough (especially when it's such a good sale)." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"After my first long, cold NYC winter, my skin is thirsty. This Hydro Boost serum from Neutrogena delivers the perfect amount of moisture to my winter-ravaged skin without feeling sticky or greasy like other moisturizers. It sinks in within a few seconds. It's insane! Not only that, but it's lightweight enough to use even when it gets a little sweaty outside. Plus, it's the only thing I've found that doesn't make my sensitive face break out." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer
"I’m a sucker for these hand sanitizers. Are they expensive? Yes. Do I usually get them because they’re conveniently placed near the cash register when I shop? Also, yes. They’re the only sanitizers that smell amazing and don’t dry out my hands while still working at keeping my hands clean. Plus, the packaging is so pretty!" —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"I have always had sensitive skin that also happens to be acne-prone, so I try to be careful about what I use on my face. While I normally use a very gentle dermatologist-recommended cleanser like CeraVe, Cetaphil, or Neutrogena, my big bottle of CeraVe ran out — before I could buy another big boy I came across Bubble skin care and learned it was a dermatologist-developed brand that’s meant to be affordable (the big bottle is under $20 y’all!) for everyone while maintaining clean, gentle formulas. I really like this gel cleanser because it doesn’t leave my skin feeling overly dried out or oily, just balanced and cleansed as it should be. I highly recommend it to anyone regardless of experience level with skin care, but especially beginners." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I have a confession to make…I still use makeup-removing wipes. I’M SORRY! To be fair, I don’t do my makeup a lot anymore, so this small bag will last quite a while. These are my all-time favorite, holy grail wipes — and I’ve tried them all. They remove everything, they’re affordable, and — most importantly — they smell absolutely amazing. They’re fragranced but not overwhelmingly so, and they're still suitable for sensitive skin. Every time I buy another brand to replace these, I’m always disappointed and wishing I had bought these Aveeno ones instead. They’re that good." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"The Baby Foot, the myth, the legend. I've been a Baby Foot loyalist for years now — and, honestly, every other foot peel out there comes second fiddle. I can barely remember when my last salon pedicure was, but if you're on the fence about going into the spa, then this peel is a formidable foe against calluses and generally lackluster feet. I like to pop the serum-soaked booties on and queue up some Netflix; one hour later, rinse off and play a fun waiting game that lasts four to six days. After which, flakes and/or sheets of skin peel off and leave behind a layer of fresh, supple foot skin." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I absolutely love this scrub, and I'm a scrub girly who is generally pretty picky. The mix of its scent and its texture — the pumice pieces are the perfect size, not too small but not too big either — is enough to wake up any day. I've tried Frank Body scrubs before — the Original Coffee Scrub and the Caffeinated Scalp Scrub — and The Glycolic Body Scrub is all of that amazingness without any messiness. Afterward, my skin felt so soft." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
