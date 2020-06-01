While significant room for improvement still remains, there’s a new standard for inclusivity and diversity in the beauty aisle. Hair, makeup, and skin-care brands are expanding their product selections to work with many different skin tones and hair types. But there's another level of diversity that we care about when we shop, and that's supporting the Black entrepreneurs who are creating products specifically for minority customers, because they were doing it long before the rest of the industry caught on.
Now there are more Black-owned beauty brands around than ever before. These founders offer highly-pigmented cosmetics and natural hair solutions that work, and each product is formulated with dark skin and Afro hair in mind. Many of these brands have had huge followings on Instagram before breaking into mass retailers like Ulta Beauty, where the products sit on the shelf alongside old-school brands that have been around for decades — and that's a pretty big deal if you ask us.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Black-owned brands to follow, then add to cart during your next Ulta haul.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
