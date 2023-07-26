Your Lips Will Thank Ulta Beauty For This 40% Off Sale

You can never have too many lip products. It's simply a universal truth that everyone can agree on — especially when you can get that lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner at a discount. Whether you have a million and one lipsticks or you're a one-gloss kinda girl, we recommend taking advantage of our favorite National Lipstick Day sale. Now through July 29, which is National Lipstick Day, get 40% off select bestselling lip products at Ulta Beauty. With brands like Too Faced, MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, and more, this supersale is definitely worth checking out. Keep scrolling to see which of our (and your) favorite lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip liners are on sale right now — before they're all gone. Your lips will definitely thank you for it.
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars — 3,146 reviews
The lip-plumping gloss everyone knows and loves, Too Faced's Lip Injections will not only give you fuller lips but also hydrated and glossy ones.
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars — 430 reviews
Craving a lipstick that'll deliver soft, non-drying, blurred color — as if you just made out with someone? That's what all MAC's Powder Kiss lipstick does for your lips.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 2,502 reviews
Juicy, glossy, moisturized lips? Yes, please! Lancôme's taking us right back to Y2K with this top-rated lip gloss tube that comes in 10 shades.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 1,967 reviews
Just like its eyeliner formula, the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner is beloved for a reason — it's creamy, long-lasting, and vibrant.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars — 404 reviews
Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty's signature slim lipstick might look like it just came out of a spaceship, but its pigment, comfort, and satin finish won us over.
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars — 7,206 reviews
A staple of late-2010 beauty-guru-era Youtube, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Liquid Lipstick comes in 12 shades and will last all day long.
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars — 146 reviews
While Kylie Cosmetics is known for its matte lipsticks, there's no reason to miss out on the glosses. The Lip Shine Lacquer delivers high pigment and high shine without the sticky feeling.
