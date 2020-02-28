When it comes to purchasing new makeup, chances are you're most likely to shop top-rated, bestselling, or award-winning beauty products. It's a great strategy that we implement, too, but there are also tons of hidden gems out there that professional makeup artists swear by for reliable results. It's like asking a chef for their secret ingredients.
For the sleeper hits to look for at one of the biggest beauty retailers, Ulta Beauty, we tapped Deney Adam, one of the brand's go-to makeup artists for campaigns, tutorials, and more. We sat down with Adam with one goal: to uncover the most underrated products in his kit.
From an affordable liquid highlighter to a quirky way to mimic brow lamination at home, check out his pro picks, ahead.
