March 15

Start A Gratitude Journal

Bad days happen to the best of us, but you can lift yourself up by quickly jotting down your blessings. Take five minutes to write down all the things you’re grateful for — or goals you have achieved in the past three months. Refer to it when you need a quick pick-me-up during moments of self-doubt or when you’re feeling a little meh.

March 16

Don’t Sweat It

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Making the switch to natural deodorant doesn’t have to turn into a hot mess. We’re obsessed with Kopari’s derm-approved natural sticks that are vegan and formulated to be cruelty-, aluminum-, and baking-soda-free — perfect for those with sensitive underarms. Scoop it up half off today only.

March 17

Move It Like You Mean It

Working out isn’t always about weight loss. We repeat, working out isn’t always about weight loss. Health issues like heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure are much more prevalent in Black women than in women of other races. Do your part in creating a healthy lifestyle by doing something physical at least 30 minutes a day. Even better? Grab a girlfriend.

March 18

Cash App Someone You Love

The beauty of technology is that you can show someone you care without being in the same space as them. Spread good vibes by surprising one of your nearest and dearest by sending them $10 for lunch or tea. We bet they’ll appreciate your small gesture beyond measure.

March 19

Accentuate Your Eyes

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

They say, “Eyes are the window to your soul,” right? It’s only right to accentuate them with some stunning curtains. Plus, there’s something undeniably sexy about lashes for both day and date night. Take advantage of Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty event and pick up a pair (or two) for 50% off today only.

March 20

Graduate From Lip Balm

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Smooth, kissable lips are literally a swipe away. Put your boring balm aside and upgrade to Becca’s uber-hydrating Love Lipstick, an eight-hour long-wearing silky satin lip color that’s infused with hyaluronic acid (kind of like your favorite moisturizer). Pick one of the 30 highly pigmented shades (half off today only) to make your signature melanin really pop.

March 21

Gift Essentials To Someone In Need

Consider spending on your community’s behalf today and shop for new in-demand beauty products like deodorant, sunscreen, and toothbrushes to donate to your local women’s shelter. Just call ahead to see what items they accept.

March 22

Plan For Your Week Ahead

Feeling frantic? Managing your time can alleviate that anxiety. Set aside 15 minutes without any distractions to figure out your non-negotiables for the week (think: making dinner, hitting up that workout class, or watching your favorite show in real time), and plan everything else around them. Then factor in downtime and sleep — you’ll feel the difference the next day.

March 23

Take Down Your Friend’s Hair

Head over to your best friend’s place to help her take down her yarn braids and oil her scalp to relieve any dryness. The best part? You can swap all your recent life updates.

March 24

Take 10 For Yourself

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Late nights and early mornings are part of the grind, but you don’t have to succumb to looking like less than your brightest self. Carve out a few minutes for yourself, apply some eye patches — like Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (50% off today only) — queue up a sound bath meditation playlist, and just B-R-E-A-T-H-E for 10 full minutes. You’ll emerge feeling more relaxed — and hopefully with a little less undereye “baggage,” too.

March 25

Pamper Your Body

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Skin care isn’t just for your face — everything from the chin down deserves lots of love, too. Use a lightweight, restorative body treatment like Crépe Erase advanced formula and focus on areas like arms, knees, legs, and chest to boost your skin’s texture, elasticity, and tone. The powerhouse treatment is half off today only.

March 26

Recycle Your Empties

Sustainability is chic, y’all! After you use your next favorite product to the last drop, consider repurposing your empty jars around the house as plant holders or makeup containers.

March 27

Set Some Boundaries

There’s nothing wrong with putting your needs first. Occasionally that means canceling boozy brunch plans — or putting your phone on airplane mode for a few hours while you catch up on your latest binge-worthy show.

March 28

Reorganize Your Everyday Bag

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

No more fishing around for your loose keys at the bottom of your bag: Dump out every item in your purse and start completely fresh, restocking the essentials and giving them their own spots. Opt for travel-sized packaging of your on-the-go beauty favorites (like this Mario Badescu duo, which is half off today only) to save space.

March 29

Protect Your Skin

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Sun damage doesn’t discriminate, so you should be slapping on sunscreen no matter how much melanin you have. Dermalogica makes it easy for you with a daily moisturizer that’s formulated with SPF 50 to protect against harmful UV and UVB rays. Grab it for 50% off today only.

March 30

Embrace Some Drama

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Lash out in the best way possible. No, not at your friends, but with your lashes and a dope mascara. Clinique High Impact has various formulas, from waterproof to curling to lash-elevating, so you can choose your own adventure. Best part? It’s 50% off today only.

March 31

Swipe Left (& Right) For Better Skin

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Exfoliating pads get a bad rap, but new, gentle innovations are changing the game. Formulated with lactic acid and glycolic acid (plus other skin-soothing ingredients), these textured pads do the work of a peel but without the burning or downtime. Snag ’em for half off today only.

April 1

Be More Mindful

Get rid of any negative vibes by going on a seven-day “cleanse” with your inner circle. That means no complaining, no blaming, and no justifying any non-positive thoughts. Check in with your crew to stay accountable and emerge with a new outlook.

April 2

Get A Skin Check

People of color are less likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer, so when it is found, it’s often too late to be treated. Schedule a checkup with your derm, donate to the Skin Cancer Foundation in support, and remember to apply SPF 30+ daily, even when it’s cloudy outside.

April 3

Recommend A Black Therapist To A Friend

More often than not, we need a nonjudgmental voice of reason to confide in and wade through mental blocks. However, sometimes as a friend you aren’t equipped to deal with heavier stuff — that’s where a therapist can come in. Resources like Therapy for Black Girls or Talkspace are a great starting point.

April 4

Boost Up Your Brows

PRESENTED BY ULTA BEAUTY

Eyebrow arching is 100% an art — and having the right tools makes all the difference. For today only, snag this cult-favorite, brow-boosting brow gel half off and watch your brows go from sparse to spectacular in just a few swipes.

