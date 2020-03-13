March 15
Start A Gratitude Journal
Bad days happen to the best of us, but you can lift yourself up by quickly jotting down your blessings. Take five minutes to write down all the things you’re grateful for — or goals you have achieved in the past three months. Refer to it when you need a quick pick-me-up during moments of self-doubt or when you’re feeling a little meh.
March 16
Don’t Sweat It
March 17
Move It Like You Mean It
Working out isn’t always about weight loss. We repeat, working out isn’t always about weight loss. Health issues like heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure are much more prevalent in Black women than in women of other races. Do your part in creating a healthy lifestyle by doing something physical at least 30 minutes a day. Even better? Grab a girlfriend.
March 18
Cash App Someone You Love
The beauty of technology is that you can show someone you care without being in the same space as them. Spread good vibes by surprising one of your nearest and dearest by sending them $10 for lunch or tea. We bet they’ll appreciate your small gesture beyond measure.
March 19
Accentuate Your Eyes
March 20
Graduate From Lip Balm
March 21
Gift Essentials To Someone In Need
Consider spending on your community’s behalf today and shop for new in-demand beauty products like deodorant, sunscreen, and toothbrushes to donate to your local women’s shelter. Just call ahead to see what items they accept.
March 22
Plan For Your Week Ahead
Feeling frantic? Managing your time can alleviate that anxiety. Set aside 15 minutes without any distractions to figure out your non-negotiables for the week (think: making dinner, hitting up that workout class, or watching your favorite show in real time), and plan everything else around them. Then factor in downtime and sleep — you’ll feel the difference the next day.
March 23
Take Down Your Friend’s Hair
Head over to your best friend’s place to help her take down her yarn braids and oil her scalp to relieve any dryness. The best part? You can swap all your recent life updates.
March 24
Take 10 For Yourself
March 25
Pamper Your Body
March 26
Recycle Your Empties
Sustainability is chic, y’all! After you use your next favorite product to the last drop, consider repurposing your empty jars around the house as plant holders or makeup containers.
March 27
Set Some Boundaries
There’s nothing wrong with putting your needs first. Occasionally that means canceling boozy brunch plans — or putting your phone on airplane mode for a few hours while you catch up on your latest binge-worthy show.
March 28
Reorganize Your Everyday Bag
March 29
Protect Your Skin
March 30
Embrace Some Drama
March 31
Swipe Left (& Right) For Better Skin
April 1
Be More Mindful
Get rid of any negative vibes by going on a seven-day “cleanse” with your inner circle. That means no complaining, no blaming, and no justifying any non-positive thoughts. Check in with your crew to stay accountable and emerge with a new outlook.
April 2
Get A Skin Check
People of color are less likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer, so when it is found, it’s often too late to be treated. Schedule a checkup with your derm, donate to the Skin Cancer Foundation in support, and remember to apply SPF 30+ daily, even when it’s cloudy outside.
April 3
Recommend A Black Therapist To A Friend
More often than not, we need a nonjudgmental voice of reason to confide in and wade through mental blocks. However, sometimes as a friend you aren’t equipped to deal with heavier stuff — that’s where a therapist can come in. Resources like Therapy for Black Girls or Talkspace are a great starting point.
April 4
Boost Up Your Brows
