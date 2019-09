Ugly Fruit Wants To Save The Planet. Does It Have What It Takes?

The box I received from Misfits Market was more on par with what I expected from a company that claims to deliver “potatoes that are shaped like your favorite celebrity” and “carrots that fell in love and got twisted together.” There was also a ton of food. There was a bag filled with grapes ranging in color from green to brown (still tasty). Short and fat cucumbers. The biggest eggplant I’d ever seen, and some wrinkled red peppers. Potatoes, zucchini, apples, they had it all. And none of it actually tasted gross (other than the peppers, which I’m never a big fan of even at their freshest). The company’s CEO and founder Abhi Ramesh told me that the offering tends to change from season to season, depending on what the farmers have a plethora of. Like Imperfect, they work with farmers to figure out what’s too ugly to sell or what crops they have too much of, so that their harvest won’t go to waste. The companies’ goals are similar: To reduce waste, to help smaller-scale farms, and give more people access to fresh produce with their affordable subscription services.