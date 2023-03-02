7 Types Of Mattresses To Buy On Sale — Based On How You Sleep

Your mattress is possibly the most important investment in your bedroom — on average, a third of your life is spent sleeping on one. Sadly, these fabric cases of springy material don't come cheap. Even the most basic affordable mattress will set you back at least a couple hundred bucks.
At a certain point, you may decide that it's time to move on from the cheapest option you can pick up and properly invest in a mattress. The mattress's material plays an important role in deciding the quality of your sleep, a choice that shouldn't be made lightly. To help you make that decision, we've compiled an explainer of the most common types of mattresses — from memory foam to ones made from environmentally friendly materials — along with their pros and cons and our favorite brand for each type. To sweeten the deal, we'll also let you in on the hottest sales currently on offer at these mattress brands. Thank us later for a peaceful slumber.
