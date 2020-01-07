Crystal Curious? 5 Popular Crystals & What They Do

It is the age of the crystal. They're being worn as jewelry. They're being dropped into water bottles. They're amazing Instagram-bait. And for a growing number of people, the beautiful rocks are an essential part of a meditation and wellness practice.
Practitioners believe that crystals have the power to bring certain energies into your life. But even if you don't buy into the energy side of things, you can still benefit from them. For example, gaze at one to help you stay focused during meditation. Or carry them around as reminders of what you want to manifest — such as openness in a new relationship.
“Crystals and gemstones serve as a tool to help us connect our thoughts to our body and manifest our intentions,” says Krystal Smith, founder of the spirituality platform Spirit Astro. (Yes, her name is really Krystal.) “Crystals are used to empower you along your journey, and there's a crystal to assist you in every area of life,” she adds. “Crystal healing is a personal practice. There’s no one way or ‘right’ way to do it. The only rule you need to follow is to trust your intuition.”
Smith shared the meanings of five popular crystals with Refinery29 readers.
