Good News: Tyler Cameron Is A Feminist

No update on the status of alleged former couple Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid, but at least Hadid’s one-time stepsisters approve of the Bachelorette contestant. Apparently, Erin and Sara Foster love hanging out with Cameron whenever they can, and it has to do with one specific trait.
“He’s a feminist!” Sara told Us Weekly at the grand opening of Mirror LA at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I didn’t watch [The Bachelorette] but Erin is obsessed with it and said that his whole thing was allowing [Bachelorette Hannah Brown] to be okay with who she was and defending her.”
“He’s just such a nice guy, so now we’re inviting him everywhere we go!” Erin joked, before Sara noted that she and Erin really do feel like the reality star’s “big sisters.”
Erin and Sara have reason to gush over Cameron. Though Cameron wasn’t Brown’s ultimate pick — she went with Jed Wyatt, and it didn’t exactly work out — he had nothing but nice things to say about his television ex.
"She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person," Cameron explained on the Bachelor Party podcast. "She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball."
This isn’t the first time Erin, Sara, and Cameron have been spotted out. They took a photo together at a Los Angeles event for La Mer back in October, where Sara said that Cameron referred to her and Erin as his “LA Moms.”
Whether Erin and Sara are Cameron’s "big sisters" or "moms," that’s a pretty complicated web. His alleged ex Hadid is the daughter of Erin and Sara’s former stepmother Yolanda. David Foster, Erin and Sara’s dad, wed Yolanda in 2011, but the pair split up in 2017. Now, David is engaged to Katharine McPhee, which, thankfully given his other connections, has nothing to do with Cameron. Hadid and Cameron were spotted out together over the summer, but reportedly broke things off just two months later.
Is a stamp of feminist approval from the Foster sisters something that Cameron can put on his Hinge profile? Just a thought.
