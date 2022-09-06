ICYMI, skin tints positively blew up this summer. Light in coverage and feel, it's been the season of less-is-more when it comes to complexion makeup. From Summer Fridays' new dewy-finish drop to Rare Beauty's tinted moisturizer, there's certainly no shortage of weightless skin care-makeup hybrids. But skin tints (especially ones with skin-boosting benefits) aren't just for the summer. My latest favorite comes in the form of Tula's new Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen. Not only does it provide an easy dose of SPF (important year-round!), its hardworking ingredients will help you look dewy fresh and hydrated
The probiotic-powered brand is behind some of my favorite acne products, since the range is gentle and ideal for finicky complexions like mine.
Available in 30 shades, the product marks Tula's first major foray into face makeup. (Tinted lip balms and primers have been in the mix for some time.) Ahead of the new launch, I tested Tula's new tinted SPF out for a few weeks.
My skin is on the oily side, so I like to keep things light in the makeup department. I have medium olive skin, and shade 9 was a perfect match. According to the website description, Radiant Skin has light to medium coverage, which can be built up depending on the look you're going for. It offers broad-spectrum UVA & UVB SPF 30 protection, but I always apply sunscreen as its own step to ensure that I'm getting proper defense from UV rays. The formula also has a proprietary rainbow seaweed and niacinamide complex to brighten, in addition to powerhouse hydrators like hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
After applying my morning skin care and sunscreen, I substituted my regular foundation for Radiant Skin. My current SPF of choice, Supergoop!'s Every Single Face, has a naturally dewy finish, so it was great for prepping my skin for makeup. I squeezed out a small dollop of Tula’s tinted SPF and applied it with a Beautyblender. (Clean fingers would’ve probably been okay too, but I tend to prefer a sponge for helping the product blend seamlessly with my skin.) The non-comedogenic felt really comfortable on my skin, and instantly perked up my appearance. My tone was evened out (I'd say this is closer to medium coverage than light) but spots and imperfections still showed through, and it made my skin look like I'd just chugged a gallon of water.
"So beautiful and subtle! Gives you a glowy, full-coverage tint without feeling cakey."
"This product is a must-have," declares one Tula reviewer. "It doesn’t leave my face feeling greasy by the end of the day, has a flawless finish, and blends well." The texture was creamy and hydrating, but wasn't too much for my oily skin. (I have a feeling dry types would be all over it.) To complete my look, I like to add a tiny bit of bronzer and loose powder to mattify where needed. And voilà, I instantly feel more put-together and have extra SPF protection.
At $40 for a one-ounce tube, Tula's Radiant Skin serum skin tint is decently pricey. However, the stuff is worth its weight in gold, IMO, and a little goes a long way. I haven't noticed major results (yet) in terms of brightening, but ever since my sample arrived about a month ago, I've been reaching for it non-stop just because I love how it looks and feels on my skin. Even though it's not a direct substitute for sunscreen (especially if you're using retinol or chemical exfoliants), it's an easy, cute way to make SPF a regular habit. (On that note, a friendly reminder that sunscreen isn't just for June through August; SPF is important year-round, and this hydrating tint makes it ideal for any weather.) As we enter the cooler (and drier) months of the year, I know it'll continue to be a beauty MVP.
