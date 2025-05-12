Walk through aisles of booths that offer everything from pupusas to fry bread, tamales to Turkish coffee. I always take this as my opportunity to try food from different cultures. But my favorite part isn’t the food, it's the live performances. Baile folklorico, the Yaqui Ceremonial Deer Dance (one of the only places it can be seen out of its ceremonial context) and other Native American dances, Afro Peruvian dance, and so many other kinds of performances are happening all day long. It’s the ultimate celebration of Tucson’s multicultural spirit, showcasing the city’s flavor — literally and figuratively.