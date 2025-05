Though the church is beautiful inside and out, my favorite memories are of hiking the hill beside it to reach the cross at the top to find a moment of spiritual connectedness. There is something so special about this historic landmark and the earth it sits on: Tohono O’odham Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribal land. It's open to the public, but it's important to show respect for their land, culture, and customs when you visit (that means not disturbing natural elements and being mindful of private residences). Near the church, pick up some fry bread, a fried sweet or savory dough treat from Santa Rosa Cafe , an O'odham family operation; peruse the assortment of Native American jewelry at gift shops; and stop by the San Xavier Co-Op , a farm that's run by members of Tohono O'odham Nation, to pick up fresh produce and sundries.