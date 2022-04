‘Less Sex & More Cuddling’ How Trying To Have A Baby Changed Our Sex Life

My husband and I have struggled with fertility since 2014. Going through treatments such as IUI and IVF negatively affected our sex life. Before you start, the doctor tells you and your partner to have sex on specific days of your cycle. You don’t do it on other days, and if you’re not in the mood on the days you’re supposed to do it, well… This led to arguments. For example, during our first round of IUI , we came home to find out our home was robbed on a day we were supposed to have sex. Our apartment was a mess — belongings and police dust everywhere. All I could think of was, We have to have sex now. All my husband could think about was cleaning up and making our home feel safe again. I had to learn to take my husband’s needs and feelings into account instead of focusing on the endgame — I was so desperate to have a baby, I would have tried anything at that point. Really, if my fertility doctor told me to dive into a pool of pudding, I would have done it.