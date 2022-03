Big news for makeup fans everywhere: Treslúce Beauty — the vibrant Mexican-inspired makeup brand created by Latinx singer and actress Becky G. — just launched at Ulta Beauty’s digital storefront , and on March 13, will be available at select brick-and-mortar Ulta locations. The pop singer unveiled her vegan, cruelty-free clean beauty brand last summer with amazing reception from both Becky G. fans and beauty-lovers alike, and the Ulta launch marks Treslúce Beauty’s first-ever retail collaboration. Well-known for its clean, skin-friendly formulas and professional-level quality, the brand offers makeup products that are colorful, bold, and blendable — along with extremely affordable. Now, ten of its most popular products will be available at Ulta along with a few exclusive products: the spring-inspired La Flor de Mexico eyeshadow palette and two lip tint shades.