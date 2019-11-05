30 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In November

Remember way back in January, when your optimism was at an all-time high? You were actually excited about going to the gym. You were downloading meditation apps and making a list of all the books you wanted to read. And when you were scrolling through Instagram and saw a hairstyle you loved, the reaction was, "I can totally do this."
That's a very distant memory as we approach the end of the year. We blame alarm clocks and weather changes, but it's not too late to try something new as we enter the colder months. Yes, it's easy to fall back into last year's hairstyle rut, but we're here to keep you encouraged. Because while you thought that you used up all your creativity in the first few months of the year, we're here to prove that you're just getting started.
We've been putting the Instagram "save" feature to use to compile a month's worth of hair inspiration. From haircuts to braided looks, there's something for everyone to try. Ahead, 30 gorgeous looks to keep the good hair days coming through November.