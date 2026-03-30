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The Trench Coat Isn’t Basic Anymore — These 5 Trends Prove It

Ruby Ford-Dunker
Last Updated March 30, 2026, 4:30 PM
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New York City sits at the epicenter of fashion, and living in the Big Apple allows me to spot notable trends before they go mainstream. While I’m always eager to forecast a style shift, a change in weather is an even better reason—and seemingly overnight, one standout essential has shown up on the backs of every It girl: trench coats. 
The khaki jackets aren’t anything new, but this season the fashionistas are redefining the style with updated proportions, cuts, and fabrics. And while the classic long-line design will never go out of style, bubble hemlines, sculpted collars, abbreviated lengths, and leather finishes are defining the moment and taking over the sidewalks. 
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These modern iterations will not only elevate your spring jacket collection, but they’re practical for navigating transitional-dressing season. Trench coats are lightweight, built for layering, and adjustable in styling—all while protecting against fluctuating weather. So, go ahead and toss your favorite upgraded version in your work bag or suitcase for a do-it-all jacket that offers protection on demand.  
Skip the boring trench and opt for a contemporary version that seamlessly mixes tradition with style. I plan on wearing my favorite pick with capris and wedge sandals this warm-weather season, while easy knits and modern ballet flats make for a chic fashion moment.
Better yet, this season’s heroic trench coat trends are both timeless and undeniably modern. The core details remain the same, tapping into effortless polish and enduring design legacy.
Ahead, discover the five trench coat styles taking over spring. You’re bound to fall in love with at least one, if not more.

The Modern Classic

There's no denying the allure of a classic trench coat. However, today's hero silhouettes give the timeless jacket a 2026 update; details like drop shoulders, voluminous silhouettes, and effortless draping (thanks to waist-cinching belts). TL;DR: It’s the refined separate every capsule wardrobe needs. 
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Trench Coat
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$259.00
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Gap
Icon Trench Coat
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$134.00
Gap
Skims
Trench Coat
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$248.00
Revolve
Rains
Trench Coat
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$295.00
Shopbop
Burberry
Trerose Trench Coat
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$3150.00
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Zara
Oversize Trench Coat
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$420.00
Zara

The Bubble Revival

Inject fun into the mix with a voluminous hemline that adds dimension to your look. The fashion-forward silhouette has captured the attention of designers like Chloé and Loewe, with classic lapels, wraps, and dramatic necklines solidifying its place as a head-turner.
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Steve Madden
Deedee Jacket
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$124.00
Revolve
Magda Butrym
Shell Jacket
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$2740.00
Net-A-Porter
Sam Edelman
Crop Bubble Trench
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$298.00
Nordstrom
Loewe
Bubble Trench
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$2990.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Chloé
Shirred Canvas Jacket
BUY
$2390.00
Bergdorf Goodman

The Sculpted Neckline

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Speaking of dramatic necklines, funnel collars are quickly rising in popularity. The statement detail adds a bold, sharp touch to any ensemble—and if it were up to me, I’d unofficially name it the cool girl of trench coats.
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Mango
Funnel Coat
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$149.00
Nordstrom
All The Ways
Katlynne Jacket
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$98.00
Revolve
COS
Trench Jacket
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$299.00
COS
Revolve Los Angeles
Nikita Coat
BUY
$900.00
Revolve
Lioness
Cropped Trench
BUY
$110.00
Revolve

The Cropped Edit

Less is more when it comes to micro trench coats, leaning into boxy cuts that hit at the waist or higher. Studded belts, shoulder pads, and balloon sleeves rework proportions for an intentionally off-kilter effect, while pared-back designs are undoubtedly chic.
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Ganni
Trench Jacket
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$328.00
Ganni
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Trench Coat
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$72.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Aritzia
The Esquire Coat
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$198.00
Aritzia
Cinq à Sept
Carmila Coat
BUY
$695.00
Nordstrom
Maniere De Voir
Lelia Trench Coat
BUY
$380.00
Nordstrom

The Luxe Leather Trench

Leather isn’t reserved for winter; it seamlessly transitions into spring. Longer silhouettes can be worn open for a breezy effect, while belted, peplum styles offer a lighter approach. For a true spring mood, lean into vibrant hues.
Nour Hammour
Cisely Trench Coat
BUY
$2075.00
Net-A-Porter
Algine
Mountain Leather Coat
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$849.00
Revolve
Naked Wardrobe
Faux Leather Coat
BUY
$298.00
Nordstrom
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