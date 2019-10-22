As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their comfort with the highest (read: most heated) regard — especially when trekking through TSA, waiting in boarding groups, or
sitting swelling through overnight flights comes into play. Because we understand just how important this matter is, we decided to poll the Refinery29-reader public for their most trusted in-transit footwear, and we thank the almost 200 of you that wrote in.
The responses were varied: from weekly frequent flyers to once-a-year jet-setters and everything in between wearing styles that ranged from ballet flats to penny loafers and Chelsea boots. Classic brands like Converse, Vans, Birkenstock, and Keds were repeat favorites — while wild cards like Keens, Dr. Martens, and Skechers popped up as more unsuspecting go-to's. Ahead, 29 of our readers share exactly which travel shoes they rely on to get them there where they're going in stylish comfort.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.