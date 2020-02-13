I’m 24 & This Is What I Spent On My Trip To Amsterdam With A Friend

9:00 p.m. — My father drives us to JFK, and we are off! D. and I check in and bizarrely are stuck in a massive security line despite it being a Tuesday night. However, Providence smiles down and halfway through the queue the agent inexplicably lets us into the fast pass lane and we pass through security less than five minutes later. Alas, D. has forgotten to empty her water bottle and has to chuck it, much to her anguish. I just got my first credit card a few months ago (yes, I know) and it includes Priority Pass access to lounges. We schlep to AirFrance, but there is no room at the inn, so we go to a lounge that happens to be next to our gate! This is both of our first times in an airport lounge, and we are definitely basking it in while keeping a neutral face. We grab a second dinner of quinoa salad, veg, and a banana for the road. D. is unable to find a substitute for her water bottle, much to her sorrow.