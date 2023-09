But it’s a tricky situation to navigate. As salon-owner Edward James points out, sometimes you need to understand what a client is going through when it comes to doing their hair properly. “We’d typically get a client coming in saying ‘I want to chop all my hair off and dye it a different color!’ and I’d say, ‘What’s going on in your life?’ Then you find out she went through a really traumatic breakup and might not want such a drastic change in the long-term. So it’s important to understand the full picture.” Similarly, as colorist Rachel Selt notes, occasionally talking about what’s bothering us can, in some cases, be therapeutic for the hairdresser too. “I’ve been through post-natal depression,” Selt shares with R29, “so being able to open up to my clients and have them open up with me about their experiences has really helped me.”