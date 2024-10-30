“I Missed So Much:” Why Grief Is So Complicated When You’re Undocumented

I was seven years old when I left Mexico and moved to New York. Leaving at such a young age had a big impact on my memories. For a long time, my earliest memories began after coming to the U.S. and everything from my life in Mexico was erased. Both of my parents lost one or both of their parents after leaving home. The grieving process was very strange to me. I didn't feel their loss, which feels horrible to admit. I also felt guilt seeing the sorrow of my cousins, who had spent more time with my grandparents, and I couldn’t feel the same. I felt like I was supposed to grieve my grandparents, but the real grief I experienced was seeing the pain my parents were enduring. My parents couldn't be there to say goodbye to their parents when their time came. It was painful to witness, and I saw a side of my parents that I hadn't seen before then. They were very vulnerable and felt helpless in that situation.