I’m 33, A Meditation Teacher, & Spent $292 On My Wellness Routine This Week

10 a.m. — I take a quick shower and am reminded of how my mother has, for years, taken three-minute showers. This baffled me for years (Why would she do that? How is she doing it?) until I started co-parenting Carmen, my 4-year-old niece, whose mom — my sister — passed away of an overdose in 2018. (You can read more about her story here .) As I wash myself at double-speed, motivated by today’s deadlines and wanting to be fully present with the kid while she’s here, I realize why my mom has been taking microshowers all of my life: for me. She sped through her care so she can spend more time on mine. The thought almost brings me to tears.