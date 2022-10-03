I’m 33, A Meditation Teacher, & Spent $292 On My Wellness Routine This Week

9:30 a.m. — I notice some of the leaves on my houseplants are yellowing. I take the dead and dying leaves off, rearrange some of the plants — a regularly occurring pastime — and water one that looks thirsty. Tending to my plants is a meditative practice. It grounds me in the present and reminds me of the interconnectedness of my inner life and my environment. My plants add so much life to my space and serve as little reminders that growth is always possible. Tending to them is an act of gratitude for all the beauty and benefits they bring to my home.