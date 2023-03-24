To me, feeling sexy is a radical decision to decide that your body is a desirable body. It can be an act of community advocacy, and a survival tactic in a society that pressures people who are different to shrink themselves to make themselves palatable. Anyone who has ever dressed up in their favorite fancy outfit (mine involves a glittery mesh crop top) knows that it is an act of visibility. By celebrating yourself, you engage with the gaze. This could be a stranger’s gaze, a lover’s gaze, or maybe your own gaze in the mirror. But in dressing to impress, there is an implied invitation to be looked at. When I wear my glitter mesh crop top and look in the mirror, I am whispering to myself, this is my trans body and it is capable of joy and desire. I am building my own mirror.