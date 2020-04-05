11:30 a.m. — I get home and start making the chili. It's a huge pot, so it will last us all week. We might even need to freeze some, so we don't get sick of eating it. I listen to Spotify's weekly playlist while I cook. They are so good at reading me and sending me new things to explore! Soup includes ground beef, black and kidney beans, canned tomatoes, corn, chilies, onion, seasonings, and broth. While that simmers, an Anna of the North song comes on and I'm reminded that my friend, C., and his boyfriend, H., bought me a ticket to her show next weekend and when I told L. about it, he said he wanted to join. I buy him a ticket and I'll let him buy the drinks at the show ($26.72). While I'm thinking about it, L.'s favorite band is coming to New York in May and he would love to go. I buy tickets and text him to tell him and wish him a happy early Valentine's Day ($55.02). My first day of spending isn't off to a great start, but I hopefully won't eat out too much this week. $81.74