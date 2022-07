Into Natural Remedies? This Traditional Chinese Medicine Line Is For You

For the uninitiated, Traditional Chinese Medicine (also known as TCM) is an ancient wellness system from China . It can encompass anything from taking herbal mixtures as medicine to participating in natural health practices like cupping and acupuncture to incorporating mind-body activities like tai chi into your daily life. When it comes to TCM, it's inevitable that (predominantly) Western doctors are quick to debunk ideas that it actually works — but considering that these TCM practices have been employed by the Chinese to improve their health for thousands of years, it's rather ignorant to dismiss it altogether. (As an ethnically Korean person who was also partially raised in a Chinese household, I've always found TCM to be a more thoughtful preventative option to certain misalignments in the body than, say, taking a bunch of pills made from chemical compounds I know very little about.) The main takeaway is that TCM is an ongoing lifestyle and not a one-time cure for diseases.