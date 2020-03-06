9 Trendy (& Affordable) Plants You Can Buy At Trader Joe’s

If you’ve ever laid eyes on any of the dreamy plant-filled apartments that are all over social media you probably turned green with envy. After visiting your local nursery hoping to recreate the look, however, it's possible your jaw dropped to the floor at the sight of those price tags. A towering fiddle-leaf ficus can run you up to $100. And that’s sans planter.
But listen, Trader Joe’s has got the hookup. Don’t worry if you’re still working on your green thumb because these plants are cheap enough to offer room for experimentation. We're talking a little-known, hidden-in-plain-sight stock of trendy and affordable plants. Some even include their own cute planters. Trader Joe's already cornered the markets on frozen goods, cheap wine, and all-things cauliflower. Plants might just be next.
The grocery chain rotates its plant selection seasonally and offerings differ by location. So, it all comes down to being in the right place at the right time. Ahead, we scoured the internet and our local Trader Joe’s to bring you a list of plants to keep an eye out for on your next Cookie Butter run.