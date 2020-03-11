Trader Joe's is known for its affordable prices, enthusiastic employees, and reliable pantry and freezer staples. But what really sets the grocery chain apart is that it's constantly releasing innovative new products that garner cult-like followings from customers. While TJ's ever-evolving offerings mean there's a new product to try nearly every time you visit the store, it also means that even fan-favorite products are at risk of being discontinued.
With that in mind, we asked real Trader Joe's fans to share which products they were most devastated to see taken off store shelves and how they've coped with the disappearance. From seasonal soups and snacks to items shoppers assumed would always be available, these are the retired products people are still broken up about losing.