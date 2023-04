When we think about Easter weekend, an image of multicolored baskets stuffed to the brim with chocolate rabbits and eggs comes to mind. But this year, we suggest you make room in your basket for some, ahem, more adult pleasures. Hop on over to reader-favorite sex toy brandfor a heaping helping of rabbits and eggs of a different kind. With love eggs aplenty and a colorful range of ultra-powerful suction vibrators (its OG suction vibe made me black out from pleasure last summer!) to best-selling rabbit vibrators on sale for up to 80% off, there's never been a better time to stock up on some eggstra special goodies. (We're sorry, it was right there).To help you get the most bang for your buck, we've plundered the Easter sale for the treats that will really get you going. After all, those Reese's eggs only last so long, but a good vibrator will keep you company long after the jellybeans have disappeared from shelves. Ahead, check out our top faves from Tracy's Dog Easter Sale and get sprung right now.