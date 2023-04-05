If you're looking for an intense vibrator that can dole out multiple orgasms with ease, look no further than the Double-E. The flexible shaft moves into the positions that work best for you, whether you want to be deeply penetrated or just use the clitoral stimulator. It's up to you how you use the 10 vibration modes to discover what you like. "HOLY JESUS," one reviewer exclaims, so you know it's perfect for Easter.