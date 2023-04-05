When we think about Easter weekend, an image of multicolored baskets stuffed to the brim with chocolate rabbits and eggs comes to mind. But this year, we suggest you make room in your basket for some, ahem, more adult pleasures. Hop on over to reader-favorite sex toy brand Tracy's Dog for a heaping helping of rabbits and eggs of a different kind. With love eggs aplenty and a colorful range of ultra-powerful suction vibrators (its OG suction vibe made me black out from pleasure last summer!) to best-selling rabbit vibrators on sale for up to 80% off, there's never been a better time to stock up on some eggstra special goodies. (We're sorry, it was right there).
To help you get the most bang for your buck, we've plundered the Easter sale for the treats that will really get you going. After all, those Reese's eggs only last so long, but a good vibrator will keep you company long after the jellybeans have disappeared from shelves. Ahead, check out our top faves from Tracy's Dog Easter Sale and get sprung right now.
If Tracy's Dog's patented suction technology is too much for your clitoris (we understand it's strong!), but you still crave the dual stimulation of the viral OG, you're in luck. The Dual-Vibe has all the same functions as the OG, but the clitoral stimulation is a traditional ten-speed vibrator rather than a suction one. At under $40, it's a veritable steal.
You've surely heard of the viral rose vibrator (we love Tracy's Rosie), but this 2-in-1 clit licker takes our love for spring florals up a notch with its connected vibrating egg. Perfect for internal stim and small enough for anal if that's more your style, this vibe is both versatile and adorable. We'll take a whole bouquet, please.
What's better than another variation of the viral OG? Taking 50% off the price. This dual-stim vibe has all the G-spot vibrating capabilities as the OG, but it's the seven tongue-mimicking vibrations from the toy's clit-licking nozzle (as opposed to the OG's suction one) that will really get your juices flowing.
If you're looking for an intense vibrator that can dole out multiple orgasms with ease, look no further than the Double-E. The flexible shaft moves into the positions that work best for you, whether you want to be deeply penetrated or just use the clitoral stimulator. It's up to you how you use the 10 vibration modes to discover what you like. "HOLY JESUS," one reviewer exclaims, so you know it's perfect for Easter.
The kegel ball trend is here to stay, and we're obsessed with these three-weighted vibrating ones from Tracy's Dog. Their ergonomic shape is easy to insert, and the brand boasts that they're comfortable enough to wear around the house, running errands, or whatever else you need to get done for the day.
It's not easy to replicate the soft oral sex feeling of a tongue licking you down there, but Licky sure as hell tries. With 10 licking vibration patterns, this tiny but mighty clitoral vibrator will do the very most to push you into orgasmic oblivion. Pro tip: use with your favorite lube for the most accurate tongue-mimicking feeling.
This rabbit has it all — incredible G-spot stimulation, two ultra-powerful motors, a heated tip, and a tapping bunny head that knows how to get the job done (and quickly). "Ripped the soul right out of me," one reviewer exclaims. We also love that it's narrow enough to be used anally or for P-spot stim for those prostate-having toy users.
Looking to add a sexy secret to your toy lineup? This panty vibrator is quiet enough to wear out and about anywhere (dinner dates, concerts, car rides? the options are endless). We also love that it not only distributes super powerful clitoral orgasms, but it also comes with a remote you can hand off to include your partner in on the fun.
Though the Tracy's Dog Easter Sale is racked with sexual pleasure goods aplenty, we'd be remiss if we didn't recommend our other faves. These few aren't on sale, but their unmatched power is worth the splurge, we swear. Browse the power tools below and gift yourself your best orgasm this weekend.
