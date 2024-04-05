The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Is Rare & It’s Here

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse is set to occur on April 8 at 2:21 p.m. ET. This occurrence promises to usher us into a new chapter in our lives, opening up a new portal of possibilities — but beware, because eclipse season can feel daunting. While the solar eclipse offers the prospect of a fresh start, it is also known to bring a sense of frustration and tears. To redefine ourselves, discover our purpose, and move forward, we must be willing to put in emotional work and heal from our past.
As you may know, solar eclipses occur when the moon, Earth, and sun are in direct alignment at the time of the eclipse; the moon, which is positioned between Earth and the sun, blocks the sunlight from radiating onto our planet, creating a “ring of fire” that highlights the outside of the sun. When this happens on the elliptical axis of the moon, an eclipse occurs. Because the current lunar axis is in Aries and Libra, it denotes the sign of the eclipse. Solar eclipses are often referred to as intense new moons because, during the monthly start to the lunar cycle, the luminescence of the sun’s rays bouncing off the moon is obscured, creating a dark moon that contrasts with the brightness of a full moon. Spiritually, it is a time in which we must rely on our instincts and evolve.
This is the first total solar eclipse in the United States since 2017 and will be the last one until 2044. This particular eclipse is known as The Great American Total Solar Eclipse because its path starts from Western Mexico going diagonally through parts of Texas, Ohio, New York, all the way to Eastern Canada. Since it’s occurring in metropolitan cities throughout the United States, the path of the eclipse is expected to coincide with the residences of over 32 million people. However, it’s important to note that eclipses have a significant impact on everyone, regardless of their location.
This lunar event is part of a series of eclipses that began in 2023. The first eclipse on the Aries and Libra lunar axis was the annual solar eclipse in Aries on April 20 2023, followed by the annular solar eclipse in Libra on October 14 2023, and currently, the lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25, 2024. The next set of eclipses in 2024 occurs on September 17 and October 2.
When the nodes of destiny shifted into Aries and Libra on July 17 2023, it marked a time of significant change, in which we began releasing relationships and habits that we were not in alignment with and focusing on what makes us happy. For the past several months, we have been striving towards putting our needs first and using that as a driving force to move us forward. Therefore, we have been striving to attain greatness and want to win in everything we do.
Now, the eclipse on April 8 marks a fateful time in which we will see if we are living up to the promises we made to ourselves and doing the necessary work. It will usher us into a new beginning and urge us to start fresh. We are currently moving towards our goals and the person we want to be as the sunset occurs on the north node of destiny. On the other hand, the recent lunar eclipse on March 25 was on the south node of destiny, signifying endings. The eclipse on April 8 urges us to embrace change and strive to become confident and independent individuals who can rely on themselves for success.
This eclipse aligns with Mercury retrograde, the healing centaur Chiron, and the north node of destiny — all in Aries. Before asserting our desires and acting impulsively, it’s advisable to take a moment to pause and reflect on the past and acknowledge the events that led us to this moment in time. We should look back with loving arms, gratitude, and an open heart, offering ourselves and others compassion and empathy.
We will embark on a new journey after we let go of lingering sentiments that have been holding us back from transforming. There will be growing pains along the way, so move with ease, gentleness, and kindness — not just for ourselves but for others as well.