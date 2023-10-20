The Under-$100 Topshop Finds R29 Editors Adore

When thinking of British fashion, a few key pieces come to mind: a trusty trench coat (Burberry, if being boujee), a chunky knit, and a pair of jeans that conjure up Alexa Chung off-duty style. Add to that the grunge aesthetic of East London, Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired wares, and standout tailoring in ode to Saville Row, and the smorgasbord of styles is endless. But one brand, in particular, seems to stretch across almost every aesthetic, touching on trends in a way that's both classic and cool while having a more wallet-friendly price: Topshop.
Arriving on the Great British High Street in 1964, Topshop became a true fashion staple. Buying from the brand was a teenage rite of passage, and tourists flocked to its 90,000-square-foot flagship in London. By the mid-2000s, the brand was seriously buzzing. Everyone from Kate Moss to Beyoncé collaborated on collections, and its London Fashion Week show drew in serious It girls, such as Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Kendall Jenner. At one point, we would’ve wished for little more than our wardrobes to be stocked with top-to-toe Topshop. But then it all came crashing down in 2020 when the brand announced it was shutting up shop.
But while many of us were truly touched by the loss of the beloved British brand, it wasn’t too long before it was brought back to life by Asos. Although the collection is now much smaller (and online only), we promise the treats of old Topshop truly are still there. Just take a look at our editors' picks.
