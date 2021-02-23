This Topshop Sale Has Us Filling Our Carts To The Brim — & It Ends In 12 Hours

Rumors were spread, facts got checked, and as of this week, we can officially embrace Topshop’s status as an ASOS brand. This merger is not an end — it’s a brand-new beginning for both British fashion powerhouses. ASOS was even generous enough to provide us with a housewarming gift in honor of the incoming imprint: from now until tomorrow at 3 A.M. (EST) take 25% off all Topshop items (full-priced or otherwise) with the promo code NEW2THEFAM.
Does retail therapy work for mourning the loss of, well, a retailer? Maybe not, but it’s a great way to celebrate the revival of a favorite brand. Topshop staples from the Jamie skinny jean to Zoom-worthy organza blouses are reborn on the ASOS site and ours for the taking — minus 25% of the original price, of course. Take a look at the collection of top-notch buys ahead that will give your wardrobe a wonderful revamp. Hey, if Topshop’s reinventing itself, so can we.
