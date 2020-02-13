These Are Top 10 Beauty Products That People Are Really Into Right Now

If you're reading this, then at some point or another, you've probably come across our monthly digest on all the hair, makeup, and skin care products that us R29 editors can't get enough of. But what about all the beauty things in your shopping carts? We did a deep dive into the most clicked-on, hearted, talked about, and top shopped goods online right now to compose a concise weekly highlight reel.
Here's how we crunched the numbers: First we peeked anonymous data to see what R29 readers were shopping right now, next we checked in with leading retailers like Dermstore, Ulta, and Saks to find out what's been selling like hotcakes, then we spent hours perusing the best-selling charts on Nordstrom and Shopbop and lastly we crossed checked all of this our team of editors and beauty influencer community (#sponcon doesn't count). In doing so, we've come up with an up-to-date assortment of ten products that are flying off the shelves, both real and virtual. We'll be updating this on a regular basis as products climb up the rankings (and drop off), so don't be too surprised to see certain gems stick around for quite some time while other ones enjoy a more fleeting level of fame.
From Glow Recipe's famous watermelon mask to the recent "This Smells Like My Vagina" Goop candle, here's a current snapshot of the week in beauty products.
Herbivore's exfoliating serum was a January favorite for scores of readers as well as our senior beauty editor Lexy Lebsack, who describes her skin as "bright, soft, [and] glowy" after just one use. A one-two punch of AHAs and BHAs work to slough dead skin cells to reveal smooth, lit-from-within skin with nightly use.
Herbivore Botanicals Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum, $54.00, available at Sephora, Herbivore Botanicals, Dermstore, and Revolve.
ICYMI, this viral Goop-exclusive candle broke the internet last month — and readers apparently couldn't wait to hit "add to cart" on the sensual geranium, citrus, and cedarwood bougie. Unsurprisingly, it sold out nearly immediately after its first run in January, only to be restocked earlier this week at Goop and subsequently sell out yet again. (You can currently snag it on the Heretic website.)
Who can resist some half-off Kylie Cosmetics? Clearly not R29 readers as a few thousand were sold in December and the deal is still going strong this week. Even though the holidays are behind us, you can still snag this limited-edition stuffer in the form of this marked-down Kylie Lip Kit.
For the past decade (!), Urban Decay Naked palettes have been the gold standard of neutral eyeshadow palettes. Nine years (and palettes) later, people still aren't done shopping the second-ever Naked palette, which features some of the prettiest cool-toned mattes and shimmers that we've ever seen. It's enjoyed a recent resurgence because for a limited time, you can get for half off at Ulta and Urban Decay.
SkinCeuticals' dermatologist-approved serum is the gold standard for vitamin C skin care, and after countless brightening potions have flooded the market, it continues to be a top seller at Dermstore every. single. week.
Lara Jean would most definitely approve of this Kitsch x Netflix limited-edition collab, which includes three chic hair accessories inspired by the title character's signature beauty look. (After popping it in our roundup of all the best TATB sets at Sephora, we saw a major spike in sales.)
Trends come and go, but full, groomed brows are always the move. Case in point? Glossier's bestselling tinted brow gel, which has a near-permanent spot in our readers' beauty shopping lists.
Supergoop!'s sunscreens are a constant best-seller at Dermstore, Nordstrom, and Sephora and the brand new SPF-infused eye cream was yet another January beauty editor fave that readers were eager to try out for themselves. Non-nano (i.e. reef-safe!) zinc oxide shields the thin, delicate skin around the eyes while a magic combo of probiotics, pomegranate, and caffeine instantly wake up tired peepers.
Years later, Glow Recipe's juicy overnight mask continues to be a favorite among fans. Maybe it's the fact that it smells like a fresh slice of watermelon, but it's probably because the hyaluronic acid, fruit extract, and AHAs soften and smooth skin like nothing else. No wonder that one is sold every three minutes.
If you're looking for proof that fellow shoppers are serious about exfoliation, simply remember that not just one, but two skin-sloughing serums made it onto this ranking. The Ordinary's ruby-red exfoliating peel isn't just a good selfie op — AHAs and BHAs work to reveal glowing, smooth skin after just ten minutes. Maybe it's the fact that it's the under-$8 price tag, but according to the brand, 52,000 bottles of the magic stuff have been sold in the last two weeks after recently hitting viral status on TikTok.
