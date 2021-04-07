The Rise Of The Historian Influencers

There’s a new generation of fashion influencers who don’t take photos of themselves or do sponcon: They’re here to educate you on the history behind your favorite fashion looks. As with any community, some armchair historians are more interested in appearing right than actually being right. But when the facts are solid and the analysis clear, these influencers can change the way you consider even the most basic clothing item. From Shelby Ivey Christie, who's got an encyclopedic understanding of Black designers and the people who wear them, to Xiran Jay Zhao, whose viral thread on everything that went right — and wrong — with Disney’s Mulan remake pushed back on Hollywood's understanding of “authenticity,” these historians’ work directly challenges whitewashed history, uncovers cultural theft, and honors those who came before.