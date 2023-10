Throwback to the beginning of quarantine when we finally gave in, downloaded TikTok and spent way too much time endlessly scrolling. If the name Sara Echeagaray (or her girly pin suit) seems familiar, your For You page was looking just like mine in 2020. The Mexican-American creator and actor first blew up for her Friends lipsync skits , but now she's doing way more than that — in fact, she's Too Faced's first-ever Creative Director in Residence . The 21-year-old is tasked with injecting her Gen Z perspective into the makeup brand and bringing some authenticity to its marketing. "[It's] more about connecting with your audience instead of just being like 'here's the product all up in your face,'" Sara tells Refinery29 in an exclusive interview. It's also a pairing that makes a lot of sense. Sara's been organically using the products in her videos (like " Get Ready With Me " reels or TikToks) because she's a real fan. I could feel her genuine excitement through the Zoom camera, especially when she spoke about the first product she had a hand in creating: the recently launched Lip Injection Maximum Plump Gloss in the shade Maple Syrup Pancakes