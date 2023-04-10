An Exclusive Deal On Custom Jewelry That’s Mother’s-Day-Gift Approved

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Tiny Tags with our promo code TTREF15, now through April 17.
Nothing hits the spot quite like an exclusive discount on giftable luxury jewelry — and Tiny Tags has delivered. The personalized fine jewelry brand for moms got Refinery29 readers an exclusive deal just in time for Mother's Day gift-shopping season. Through April 17, get 15% off sitewide with the promo code TTREF15. From sterling silver necklaces to 14k gold bracelets, these are guaranteed to make the mom in your life smile (whether that's your own or your bestie). Keep scrolling to see how these luxe products look on our shopping editors IRL. Add to cart before this supersale is gone!
"If you love dainty gold jewelry, then you’ll definitely love this necklace," says Alexandra Polk, R29's lifestyle writer. This delicate chain and customizable dog tag are available in 14K yellow, rose, and white gold. Ideal for layering, it makes the perfect gift for yourself or a special person in your life.
"This bracelet is truly a tiny-but-mighty gem," says Victoria Montalti, Refinery29's associate affiliate writer, about the Gold Script Nameplate Chain Bracelet. It's made out of vermeil — a sterling-silver base and 14K gold-plated. "The personalization is simple and sweet, which also makes it a great gift."
"I love how small and delicate this piece is. It’s perfect for layering and so light that I could definitely wear it on a daily basis," says Sarah Crow, R29's affiliate director. This sterling silver necklace is decorated with cubic zirconia and can be customized with any date in mind, whether it's a birthday or an anniversary.
