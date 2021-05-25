The Absolute Coolest Tiny Home Rentals On Airbnb

Vacations used to be all about luxury and an abundance of space. The ideal travel scenario was staying in an extravagant hotel with apartment-sized rooms and top-notch amenities. These days, however, thanks to the plethora of options on homestay sites like Airbnb, many people opt to stay in houses or studios that lack the soigné square footage of a palatial hotel. In fact, thanks to the tiny home trend, more and more travelers are seeking out accommodations that are much smaller than they’re used to.
Getaways that come with microscopic lodgings allow travelers to experience what it's like to live the tiny home lifestyle without committing to it full-time. A minuscule-house vacation disposes of the unnecessary excess of day-to-day life so that your surroundings — whether they’re urban or completely remote — can be the focus.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the coolest tiny homes, trailers, and treehouses available for rent on Airbnb. Some pack lots of luxury into a super-small space, while others are stripped down to the very basics. (Compost toilet, anyone?) Located on beaches, in the woods, and smack dab in the middle of busy cities, each one provides the maximum travel experience within a minimum of square footage.
