The 5 Best Tarot Decks, According to Tarot TikToker Wlderthings

"The imagery, the funness of it, I think it takes the fear away," she said. "And it's honestly the best tarot description book I've ever seen." The Queer Tarot's guidebook is truly a sight to behold. It goes very in-depth into each card's upright and reversed meanings and throws in some advice for the reader as well. If you're just starting out and don't know the cards yet, this is exactly what you're looking for in a first-time deck.