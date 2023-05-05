I have both deep-set and hooded eyes, so applying eyeliner is its own challenge, much less having it stay on. So I tend to approach each new eyeliner I try with a heavy dose of skepticism. But the Valentino liner had been so hyped up, I was cautiously optimistic it would be right for me. I ordered it from Nordstrom, and it arrived two days later in packaging that was intended to impress. When it comes to luxury beauty products, I'd say that many people's draw is the packaging, and Valentino Beauty does not disappoint. The bright red and gold box as well as the liner itself look and feel expensive. There's a heft and solidity to it that embody fancy. Simply holding it in my hand made me feel like a lady of leisure, ready to run off to a gilded bathroom to powder my nose.



I chose to order the Black/Nero liner (because I think black will always be judged the harshest of all the colors), but the double-ended liner comes in three options: black, blue, and red. I am not sure how anyone actually wears red eyeliner, but I am intrigued that it's an option. Blue seems much more wearable, but I digress!



First, I uncapped the shiny gold lids and did a swatch test on the back of my hand, just to see what the consistency of each side was like before putting it on my eye. The gel pencil side felt a little waxy and did tug at my skin, but ultimately laid down extremely well (if not quite as black as I wanted it). But the liquid side. Oh, man. I was not prepared for the way it would glide across my skin with the inkiest, blackest, most opaque line I'd ever seen. The brush felt like a dream, light and airy and easy to maneuver, and the ends of the line swished into an easy tapered flick. If it was that good on the back of my hand, I knew it would be a cinch on my eyes, too.