This TikTok-Viral Amazon Weekender Bag Deserves All The Hype

While there are plenty of signs that this bag is punching above its weight in terms of quality, I do think there are still a few improvements that can be made. The logo, which screams "ETRONIK" in all caps, is quite distracting if you own any colorway that isn't beige. I love that there's a crossbody strap, but the material and padding feel less premium than the bag itself. There also isn't any structure at the bottom of the bag, so if you want it to stand up properly, you can't leave the shoe compartment empty.