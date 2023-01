I remember getting rid of my colorful hair, my braids, and my bold nails in the hope that looking like a 'palatable' Black woman would make life easier. I struggle to imagine the pressure of growing up in an environment where the vanilla girl aesthetic is the one to aspire to, especially as the trend was not created by people who look like me. Nor does it make much of an attempt to be inclusive. It seems TikTokers agree. "We typically can't wear the messy bun and effortlessly homely look and still be taken seriously by society," wrote one TikToker underneath a video on the trend. "We have to dress intentionally." Another said : "Did they rename the 'clean girl' aesthetic to make it less inclusive? I'm tired."