Why Are People Holding Their Eyelash Curlers Upside Down?

While Hughes explains that using a lash curler is a great way to lift straight lashes that need that extra bit of support to curl towards the brow, she adds that you are always at risk of damaging, crimping, or even pulling out your lashes if you don't use the tool with care. "Turning a lash curler upside down may only cause more problems for some people," says Hughes. "The curvature of an eyelash curler may not align with the natural shape of your eye when held upside down, which could lead to either trapping the skin of your eyelid, damaged lashes, or even scratching your cornea." Hughes points out that one TikToker commented on Nikkia Joy’s video urging people not to do this as it snipped their lashes off.