Stilettos Are Making A Comeback, According To TikTok,
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Just when I thought we were officially exiting the beauty-is-pain fashion phase, Gen Z reminds me that I'm merely an aging millennial who knows nothing. Right now, the purveyors of what's in and what's out are making a strong case for the return of the stiletto.
This time, it's not about teeter-tottering for the male gaze. Instead, the resurgence is centered on a confidence-boosting power move — one that's making wearers feel empowered to stand tall and take up more space. A TikToker captioned her shoe selfie, "Because being 6'3" is actually that fun," while another wrote, "2026 is the year I step up to the plate and casually wear heels everywhere."
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@sanddoll.air Someone has to be brave enough to do it,might as well be me #fyp #resolutionunlocked #goals #justgirlythings ♬ original sound - henrique
Even with the ebbs and flows of trends, there are some brands who have consistently championed stilettos. Labels like Paris Texas — a constant go-to for Camila Morrone — and Saint Laurent have continued to churn out seductively spiky heels, even during peak ballet flat mania. From the Babylone slingbacks to the Kirat mules, the Parisian house always makes room for the sultry shoes.
Beyond the runways and celebrity sightings, the trend is being democratized everywhere. On the other side of the spectrum, Gen Z's obsession with all things nostalgic continues with a love for mall brands, too, especially Jessica Simpson's heels. Yes, the "I Wanna Love You" singer's eponymous line is still going strong to this day, and the TikTok girlies are obsessing over the reliable department store heels. I mean, those were some of the most comfortable pumps I owned circa 2011.
If you're feeling like Gen Z and craving a bit of height, of course, there are plenty of playful stilettos to shop. Some of our editors' favorite finds are waiting for you below.
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