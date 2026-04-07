Beyond the runways and celebrity sightings, the trend is being democratized everywhere. On the other side of the spectrum, Gen Z's obsession with all things nostalgic continues with a love for mall brands, too, especially Jessica Simpson's heels. Yes, the "I Wanna Love You" singer's eponymous line is still going strong to this day, and the TikTok girlies are obsessing over the reliable department store heels. I mean, those were some of the most comfortable pumps I owned circa 2011.