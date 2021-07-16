The strict lockdown era of the pandemic sent society barreling back into the past. Not only were we suddenly baking bread by hand, but people also stocked their closets with old-timey cottagecore fashion, bought rustic cabincore home goods, and started going on picnics. Now, we're halfway through 2021 but these mid-17th-century French social events are still going strong. Gingham blankets, wicker baskets, Hill House nap dresses, and anything else that can emulate #picniccore TikToks are still hot on the market. And it's more than just the hunt for double-taps that's keeping the trend going. Forget bug-ridden food spreads, numb butts on damp grass, and yearning to go back inside. Social media-friendly garden parties elevate the typical picnic into something actually enjoyable. Below, take a look-see at all the romantic products that can help you live your own TikTok picnic fantasy.
Advertisement
Comfy Blankets
Red gingham blankets are the poster child of picnic culture. The red and white checkered fabric originated in Asia later became an American dinner table staple by the 19th century because it's easy to make, clean, and care for. These days, it's less about the practicality of the material and all about the aesthetic appeal. Nothing romanticizes a picnic like a pretty stand-out blanket, and the checkered pattern adds plenty of vintage appeals. And nothing makes eating in the park more comfortable than a barrier between you and the cold hard ground.
Wicker Baskets
Just like gingham blankets, wicker baskets became a picnic signifier out of practicality — lightweight and hard to break, they were the reusable canvas tote of the 1800s. While we no longer use them for running errands, they still look absolutely dashing atop a bright picnic blanket. If you're planning to ride the picnic wave all summer long, definitely snag an old-fashioned basket or a new-wave rattan backpack.
Flower Bags, Backpacks, & Totes
For those who are over the history lesson and prefer a more modern approach, totes and backpacks are also a great accompaniment to a picnic — from innovative backpack-cooler combos to decorative flower bags and canvas chairs with handy storage. Plus, these chic carriers store practically flat.
Colorful Dishware
Advertisement
Let's talk about the food. Forget single-use plastic baggies and flimsy containers that might leak or break. Even if you're just bringing along store-bought snacks, you can make it look fancy in picnic-friendly containers. Scoop up some vibrant floral tins, dainty vintage tumblers, and reusable berry baskets to make packing to-go ten times easier (and sustainable).
Serving Trays & Platters
Serving trays lie at the crossroads of practicality and style. They aren't strictly necessary, but if there is one thing about TikTok-able picnics, it's the luxurious vibrant fruit spreads, cheese platters, and cakes on plates that sparkle in the sunlight. Picture it: bright red strawberries and juicy green grapes delicately plated on a gorgeous wicker, porcelain, or walnut oak platter for everyone in the park to see — and for you to eat.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.