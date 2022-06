I Tried TikTok’s 3-Step ‘Celeb Skin’ Hack

Over the past few weeks the 'celebrity skin' hack has achieved viral status, and it's all thanks to @officialsavannahrae . In a video with 2.9 million views and counting, Savannah revealed the speedy trick her makeup-artist friend uses to make skin look so great in pictures. "Okay, so a friend of mine does makeup for celebrities and I know that we all have the same question. I was like, 'Girl, how do they look so good on the red carpet?' and she was like, 'Listen, it is three steps.'"