Am I Washing Expensive Cleanser Straight Down The Drain?

Active ingredients work best when they have good contact time with skin. So immediately washing off an active cleanser isn't going to benefit your skin. In fact, it could be a real waste of money. I didn't realize just how wasteful I had been until I stuck with this TikTok hack as part of my nighttime skin-care ritual. A few weeks in, my skin is gleaming in all the right places (you can see the light glinting off my cheeks in the picture above), and I no longer wake up in the morning with a family of new whiteheads. Don't get me wrong, this won't rid you of breakouts entirely. I still get them (thanks, hormones) but I'm noticing my skin become clearer and more even in tone. I combine the hack with my new favorite skin-smoothing serum, and while the change is a subtle one, it's noticeable to me.