We don't know about you, but #CleanTok is a corner of the internet we find oddly comforting and addicting. Watching these ASMR videos of people tirelessly spraying, wiping, and vacuuming every surface of their households stirs up a vicarious sense of accomplishment and, in turn, motivates us to spruce up our own homes. This trend has also been a rather handy way to discover cheap but useful Amazon products