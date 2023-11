Though she’s participated in dozens of reality shows over the years, Pollard hasn’t grown tired of them one bit, and she joined House of Villains because it allowed her to lean into the dubious behavior that made her famous so long ago. In a reality TV landscape where almost anything goes, House of Villains has an especially unique premise. The whole point of the show, which premiered early October and is hosted by Joel McHale (former host of The Soup , whose legendary roasts were enough to make him a villain of sorts as well), is to scheme, finesse, and manipulate enough to be crowned America’s Ultimate Supervillain. You know how people don’t go on dating shows to make friends? In this new series, the cast has joined the ranks specifically to make enemies (or, at least, unholy alliances). To ensure the shenanigans, E! made sure to cast some of reality TV’s most unpopular or most controversial figures, including Pollard, Love is Blind’s indecisive shit talker Shake Chatterjee, The Bachelor ’s resident flirt Corinne Olympios , former Vanderpump Rules “number one guy in the group” Jax Taylor , The Apprentice diva Omarose Manigault Newman , and more.