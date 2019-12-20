Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
Tiffany has been in the luxury game a long time — since 1837, to be precise — and has been responsible for a host of iconic designs in its 183-year run. While the company started out as a small shop selling stationery and gifts, they shifted their focus to jewelry by the middle of the 19th century, and quickly started turning out historic designs like the seed-pearl parure that Mary Todd Lincoln wore to her husband’s presidential inauguration and the now-standardized Tiffany setting, a six-prong gemstone mount that revolutionized diamond jewelry design.
Advertisement
In addition to these megawatt public moments, many of us have personal Tiffany memories marked by classics like the “Return to Tiffany” link bracelet, Elsa Peretti’s “bean” pendant necklace, or the simple mesh Somerset band. This holiday season, we’re making a case for a new addition to the canon — an in-your-face accessory from the brand’s edgy, thoroughly modern HardWear collection, launched in 2017 and still expanding today.
The assortment, which borrows from industrial, utilitarian hardware components, was inspired by a unisex bracelet designed in 1971 by the fanciful jeweler Donald Claflin and recently unearthed from the Tiffany archives. The object of our affection is the collection’s sterling silver link bracelet, rendered in the sturdy mercurial metal with a hidden clasp designed to blend in with the rest of the bulbous links for a seamless appearance. At $1,350; this bauble doesn’t come cheap, but with its strong presence and timeless design, it’s sure to stake its claim as part of the unforgettable Tiffany lineage.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement