Tienlon Ho: The Months Of Magical Eating

At the two Asian markets in town,my parents usually skipped the dry goods aisle, which, for a long time, I tookto mean that whatever boxes of twiggy herbs, flowers, roots, and seeds thatmade it over didn’t do much. But actually, it was the opposite. My parentswanted to save them for vital moments. My dad would wonder how people ate curryleaves and chilies, big-ticket meds in all the books, with such abandon.
Within our own house, there wereculture clashes, too. My mom did not grow up as my dad did. Her customs arenorthern, from a family that lived on the same lands for eight hundred years,mixed with some Hui, a Muslim people with their own blend of remedies. Mymother’s grandfather and uncles were surgeons with modern Chinese and Westerntraining. She was born in a state-of-the-art hospital in Chengdu, where mygrandmother accepted painkillers in the Western way and stayed to rest forthirty days afterward in the Chinese way.
When it was her turn, my momfollowed tradition by resting a month at home after giving birth, but she wasan island in America’s Midwest. She managed mostly on her own, first while mydad finished his dissertation and then when I arrived, while they juggled mytwo sisters. My mom says she subsisted on one particular high-energy recovery dish—abraise of pigs’ feet and peanuts, which were both easy to find in America’scorn belt and to leave unattended on the stove. That was about it for her andthe Chinese way.
Anyway, we didn’t need thosethings,” my mother says now. “We were young and healthy. We had centralheating.”
She doesn’t say so, but I suspectthere were other reasons for not holding so tightly to the past. Everyone knew,for instance, that ginseng grew wild not far from us in the wooded ravines andhollows of West Virginia. My uncle went foraging for them, until locals startedwelcoming people like him with “chink” and “gook,” waving guns, and making itclear that those wandering their woods should go home. This was not long afterVincent Chin went out for pre-wedding beers one night in Detroit and was beatento death by two men who got probation and a three thousand dollar fine.Connections to things far away made you less American.
At some point between empty nestand retirement, there was a reawakening. Visits to see me in New York, Chicago,and San Francisco included time for my dad to shop for quality herbs andconsult with specialists about annoyances that had aged into aches.
Isolation has its uses. Itprotected mothers and babies from serious infection when birth was for many,the medical texts note, “like awaiting death.” But these days seclusion shieldsthem from their families even while modern science tells us that too much timespent alone weakens the immune system and breeds postpartum depression andanxiety.
Thirteen weeks after I yawned and aweek after the black elixir was finally ready, I went into labor. And at itsheight, my pulse racing, cervix fully dilated, I suddenly saw my Nai Nai.