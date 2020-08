It’s Not In Your Head, Tie-Dye Loungewear Is Everywhere

With its vibrant colors and spiraling silliness of a pattern, tie-dye was created to inject a bit of joy into our closets. Its brightness doesn't just boost your mood, it incites a sweet nostalgia for the hazy days of the Summer of Love '60s or, more likely, just summer camp arts and crafts. So when the jovial tie-dye motif emerged as a major trend last year , we and the rest of the fashion world were pretty happy about it! And just as the trend was about to take a slumber until its next resurgence, many of us ended up stuck at home seeking DIY projects and a cozy wardrobe: tie-dye, stick around.